Pittsburgh International Named One Of Top 10 Best Domestic Airports

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new survey says travelers think Pittsburgh has one of the best domestic airports in the country.
According to a survey from Travel + Leisure magazine, Pittsburgh International is one of the top 10 best domestic airports in the United States.
Pittsburgh International came in number 6 on the list. The article says the magazine’s readers cited easy access, a variety of restaurants and design as some of the airport’s highlights.
One reader added the airport’s local landmarks, like the T rex skeleton and Franco Harris statue, are a cool way to welcome folks to the city.
The following airports landed the top 5 spots on the list:
- Portland International Airport
- Indianapolis International
- Tampa International in Florida
- John Wayne Airport in California
- Austin-Bergstrom International in Texas
Travel + Leisure says this is the fifth year in a row Portland International Airport has been named the number 1 best domestic airport in the country.
The entire top 10 list can be found on Travel + Leisure’s website here: travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/airports-domestic
