Pittsburgh International Named One Of Top 10 Best Domestic Airports

July 11, 2017 4:24 PM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh International Airport, Survey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new survey says travelers think Pittsburgh has one of the best domestic airports in the country.

According to a survey from Travel + Leisure magazine, Pittsburgh International is one of the top 10 best domestic airports in the United States.

Pittsburgh International came in number 6 on the list. The article says the magazine’s readers cited easy access, a variety of restaurants and design as some of the airport’s highlights.

One reader added the airport’s local landmarks, like the T rex skeleton and Franco Harris statue, are a cool way to welcome folks to the city.

The following airports landed the top 5 spots on the list:

  1. Portland International Airport
  2. Indianapolis International
  3. Tampa International in Florida
  4. John Wayne Airport in California
  5. Austin-Bergstrom International in Texas

Travel + Leisure says this is the fifth year in a row Portland International Airport has been named the number 1 best domestic airport in the country.

The entire top 10 list can be found on Travel + Leisure’s website here: travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/airports-domestic

