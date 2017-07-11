Police Track Down Burglary Suspects With Snapchat

SPRINGDALE (KDKA) — Snapchat helped police catch several people who stole firearms from a Springdale home Monday night.

Allegheny County police say they assisted the Springdale Borough Police Department in the investigation of a residential burglary on Lincoln Avenue. Two firearms were stolen.

According to the Valley News Dispatch, when police arrived on the scene, someone showed an officer a Snapchat video that showed several people inside a vehicle. The Valley News Dispatch says one person in the video had a silver revolver.

The Valley News Dispatch reports police then used a Snapchat feature to track down the location of the girl who had filmed the video.

Police say they spotted a vehicle connected to the burglary on surveillance video in the area, and Springdale Borough police conducted a traffic stop.

After they questioned the nine individuals who were in the vehicle, they arrested 18-year-old Zackery Boreland, 19-year-old Cody Christy, and a 17-year-old girl who has not been identified. All three are from the Tarentum area.

Boreland, Christy and the teenager are facing charges of burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, conspiracy and corruption of minors.

The teenage girl will be charged through Juvenile Court.

Police say both firearms were recovered during the investigation.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter