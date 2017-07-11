Reports: Rick Tocchet Leaving Penguins To Become Coyotes’ Head Coach

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another report has surfaced about Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach Rick Tocchet possibly leaving the team for Arizona.
Ron Cook of our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Tocchet will be leaving to become head coach of the Arizona Coyotes.
I can confirm Rick Tocchet is leaving the Penguins to become head coach of the Arizona Coyotes.
— Ron Cook (@RonCookPG) July 11, 2017
It’s a deal that has been rumored for several days now.
It would mark his second time as a head coach. Tocchet coached the Tampa Bay Lightning for two seasons.
Tocchet also played for the Penguins, winning three Stanley Cups with the team, one as a player in 1992 and two as a coach in 2016 and 2017.
Neither the Penguins or Coyotes have confirmed the move.
