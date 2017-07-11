SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Reports: Rick Tocchet Leaving Penguins To Become Coyotes’ Head Coach

July 11, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: Arizona Coyotes, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Rick Tocchet

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another report has surfaced about Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach Rick Tocchet possibly leaving the team for Arizona.

Ron Cook of our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Tocchet will be leaving to become head coach of the Arizona Coyotes.

It’s a deal that has been rumored for several days now.

It would mark his second time as a head coach. Tocchet coached the Tampa Bay Lightning for two seasons.

Tocchet also played for the Penguins, winning three Stanley Cups with the team, one as a player in 1992 and two as a coach in 2016 and 2017.

Neither the Penguins or Coyotes have confirmed the move.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

