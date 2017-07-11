SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Parents: School’s Tights Dress Code Rule Sexist, Medically Hazardous To Girls

July 11, 2017 8:46 AM
Filed Under: Downingtown, Dress Code, Pennsylvania

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A parochial school in Pennsylvania has dropped a requirement that girls wear tights amid a backlash and concerns with medical issues raised by parents.

Bishop Shanahan High School in Downingtown announced the change in the dress code rule on Monday. Parents were informed in June their daughters would have to wear tights starting in the fall instead of knee socks.

Principal Michael McArdle tells Philly.com the policy had nothing to do with boys’ interest in girls’ legs. He says the administration was looking for “what creates the best impression or best look.”

Parents said the rule was sexist and medically hazardous.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    July 11, 2017 at 9:41 AM

    Parents can always move to canada

