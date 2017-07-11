Woman Shot In Homewood, Hospitalized

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot this morning after getting off a bus in Homewood.

The shooting happened on the sidewalk in the 500 block of North Homewood Avenue at Annan Way around 10:30 a.m.

According to officials, the victim had just gotten off a Port Authority bus and was walking with a man when the shots rang out. The man then fled the scene.

“We were notified that there was a female that had been shot here as she was walking down the sidewalk with a male that we have yet to identify. That male fled the scene running on foot, or perhaps walking on foot quickly,” said Sonya Toler, Pittsburgh Police spokeswoman.

Police sealed off a large area with police tape while they investigated. They have since cleared the scene.

The young woman was shot in the arm and the back. She was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital for treatment. Her name and condition have not been released, but officials say she is not from the city.

Police are looking for the man she was walking with before the shooting.

No weapon has been recovered.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter