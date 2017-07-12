SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Animal Rights Protesters Swarm Chick-fil-A Restaurant In Florida

July 12, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: Animal Rights, Chick-Fil-A, Florida, Protest

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (AP) – Customers at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Florida found themselves navigating past animal rights protesters wearing masks, covered in fake blood and clutching butcher knives.

One customer at the fast food restaurant on Tuesday captured the melee on video.

Watch it here (Warning: Graphic language & images) —

The Tampa Bay Times reports some protesters wearing chicken and horse masks lay on the tile floors, while others pretended to stab them with bloody knives. Others lofted signs, and some screamed, “Animal killers!”

While customers looked on, yelling for the demonstrators to leave, some tried to shield their children from the fracas. Restaurant managers attempted to quell the disturbance.

Pinellas Park police were called but by the time they arrived all the protesters had fled.

No arrests have been made and it’s unclear what group was responsible for the flash protest.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch