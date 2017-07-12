SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Set To Report To Federal Prison

July 12, 2017 2:12 PM
Filed Under: Abby Lee Miller, Dance Moms, David Highfield

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Former “Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller must report to federal prison today.

She was originally supposed to report to the prison in California two weeks ago, but her surrender date was pushed back.

Miller is sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud and for smuggling Australian currency into the United States without reporting it.

Back in May, a federal judge in Pittsburgh also ordered Miller to pay a $40,000 fine and spend two years on probation following her release.

Miller pleaded guilty in both cases last year.

She’s best known for her reality show “Dance Moms,” which started in a small studio in Penn Hills.

