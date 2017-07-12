Suspects Lead Police On Overnight Chase, Abandon Car After Wrecking Into Pole

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are searching for the occupants of a car that led officers on a dangerous chase overnight on the North Side after a shooting incident.

The incident started just before 10 p.m. Tuesday when patrol officers heard gunshots and then saw smoke coming from a car in the area of Federal Street, E. North Avenue and North Commons.

Police say there were at least three people in the car.

When the officers turned on their lights and sirens, the vehicle sped away.

According to police, the car blew through multiple intersections, narrowly avoided a crash with another vehicle on Federal Street, and drove the wrong way down Alpine Avenue.

After the car ran a red light at W. North Avenue, police decided to stop their pursuit.

Around the same time as the chase, police found the driver of another car with a gunshot wound to his hand at the corner of Federal Street and North Commons.

The 22-year-old man from Perry North was taken to Allegheny General Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police eventually found the car they were chasing. It had been abandoned after wrecking into a telephone pole on Eloise and Wolfrum Streets.

Police are investigating the incident.