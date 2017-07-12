WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Penn State Pledge’s Dad Criticizes Hearing Into Son’s Death

July 12, 2017 11:57 AM
Filed Under: Bellefonte, Beta Theta Pi, Penn State, PSU, Timothy Piazza

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – The father of a Penn State student who died of injuries suffered during a fraternity pledge night is expressing exasperation over the pace of a pre-trial hearing for students charged in connection with his son’s death.

Jim Piazza says in a statement released Tuesday he hasn’t seen much evidence of remorse from defendants in the courtroom. He’s urging the defendants’ parents to pressure their sons to “come forward with everything they have that is helpful.”

Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey, was fatally injured at a February party at a Beta Theta Pi event.

The defendants are accused of charges that include, for some, involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault. Others face less serious charges.

Their lawyers have been cross-examining the lead detective in the case.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch