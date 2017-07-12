City Council Holds Hearing On Sanctuary City Status

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh City Council is holding a hearing today on formally adopting “Sanctuary City” status.
Petitions by the Pittsburgh Sanctuary City Coalition gathered at least 60 signatures.
Only 25 are needed to convene a public hearing.
The hearing was scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. in City Council chambers.
Anyone who wanted to speak was asked to register online first.
