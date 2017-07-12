SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

City Council Holds Hearing On Sanctuary City Status

July 12, 2017 2:28 PM
Filed Under: Paul Martino, Pittsburgh City Council, Pittsburgh Sanctuary City Coalition, Sanctuary City

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh City Council is holding a hearing today on formally adopting “Sanctuary City” status.

Petitions by the Pittsburgh Sanctuary City Coalition gathered at least 60 signatures.

Only 25 are needed to convene a public hearing.

The hearing was scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. in City Council chambers.

Anyone who wanted to speak was asked to register online first.

