Get Marty: Despite Warning, Pool Installation Turned Into Nightmare

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local family wanted a pool, but wasn’t ready for the mess that came after it was installed.

Despite being warned of the possibility.

When they weren’t sure how to fix it, they decided to Get Marty.

Penny and her son Jay finally got what they wanted, a beautiful backyard swimming pool.

Marty: “How long have you wanted this pool?”

Jay: “Since I was a kid.”

Marty: “And this was kind of a dream for you?”

Jay: “It was.”

In Jay’s eyes it’s not the dream anymore.

Marty: “You’ve kind of gone sour on it a little bit?”

“Absolutely.Just the hassles, the headaches, never thought it was gonna turn out like this,” Jay said.

Penny sent KDKA’s Marty Griffin a desperate email.

It said, “Marty please help, please make them fix our yard, please, I’m too sick to do more.”

Their problem wasn’t with the actual pool, they love it. Their problem was with the installation and the area surrounding the pool.

Take into consideration, by contract:



“Pool City cannot be responsible for yard defacement resulting from excavation equipment. Depressions and alteration are to be expected beyond the perimeter of the pool. Grading, fill, change of grade, landslide, settling of land, landscaping, shall be the sole responsibility of the buyer.”

Penny and her son believed Pool City was responsible for the landscaping and the fill dirt necessary after the pool was installed, regardless of the language in the contract.

Recent rains had only exacerbated the problem, creating a muddy mess.

“I keep telling my son, take it back, I don’t want it,” Penny said.

Once Pool City got involved, they went above and beyond the contract.

They dumped off nearly four yard of top soil. They did some of the landscaping, the family did the rest.

They replaced the liner in the pool and drained and refilled it with water.

Pool City will also pay for the water and sewage bill, more than 15-hundred dollars work to please the family.

“In this case here we felt the best way to do it, just leave it with a finished look that, they can plant their seed and enjoy their yard from here on out, but mostly the pool,” Mark Blohm of Pool City said.

Marty says he wants to thank Pool City for getting involved. They went above and beyond, things they don’t generally don’t do by their contract.

Consumers should make sure they manage their expectations and read the fine print. Do not ruin something you consider to be a dream by getting caught up in the details of things that will always come up when you have a project this size.