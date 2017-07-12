Couple Mowed Down By SUV While Paying Respects In Cemetery

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Police are trying to solve an unsolved mystery in Fayette County after a couple were intentionally run over in the middle of a cemetery.

It happened Sunday at the Irwin Cemetery in Stewart Township.

“They were a married couple on a motorcycle trip, decided to go up and pay respects to family members,” Pennsylvania State Trooper Robert Broadwater says.

Troopers say a silver SUV drove up the loan cemetery road.

Thomas and Tricia Lowden got ready to leave and that’s when’ troopers say the attack happened.

“The silver SUV started up the engine, accelerated, and came at Mr. Lowden. We believe it was an intentional act because the SUV left the path of the grass and struck Mr. Lowden,” Trooper Broadwater said.

Thomas was on the ground unconscious and seriously hurt so his wife called 911.

He was flown to Pittsburgh’s UPMC Mercy Hospital.

The SUV fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Tricia Lowden tells KDKA’s Ross Guidotti, “I keep reliving every moment over and over again in my head, especially the moment when I thought I had lost my soul mate. I need now to just focus on being by his side, helping him on his long road to recovery. We are truly overwhelmed with the amount of love and concern.”

Thomas Lowden is out of the hospital and back home.

Meanwhile the search for the SUV and the driver who hit him is on.

“I don’t understand why anybody would try and harm someone they know in a cemetery trying to pay their respects to family,” Trooper Broadwater said.