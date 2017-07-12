Crews Rush To Building Collapse In Washington Co.

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse this morning in Washington County.

It’s happening on North Main Street in the City of Washington.

According to the Observer-Reporter, there’s a barbershop on the first floor of the structure and apartments on the floors above.

There’s no word on injuries, but the Observer-Reporter reports that there may have been some people trapped.

Police, firefighters and paramedics remain on the scene.

Officials have not yet said what is causing the collapse.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

