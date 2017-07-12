SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Crews Rush To Building Collapse In Washington Co.

July 12, 2017 9:50 AM By Brenda Waters
Filed Under: Brenda Waters, Building Collapse, Washington, Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse this morning in Washington County.

It’s happening on North Main Street in the City of Washington.

According to the Observer-Reporter, there’s a barbershop on the first floor of the structure and apartments on the floors above.

washington collapse 1 Crews Rush To Building Collapse In Washington Co.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

There’s no word on injuries, but the Observer-Reporter reports that there may have been some people trapped.

Police, firefighters and paramedics remain on the scene.

Officials have not yet said what is causing the collapse.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

More from Brenda Waters
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch