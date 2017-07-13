Alfred Angelo Bridal Stores Unexpectedly Shut Down

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Anxious brides and bridesmaids rushed to the Alfred Angelo store in Ross after the company called and said that the stores would be permanently closing at 6:00 p.m. this evening.

Bride-to-be Nicole Gross was able to pick up her gown, but some people are not as lucky.

Shaler Township resident Cindy Neal headed down to collect her future daughter-in-law’s gown only to find out it was not ready yet.

“This is supposed to be a very important day in her life and one of the most memorable,” Neal said. “Now there is a lot of uncertainty and anxiety involved with the dress.”

Alfred Angelo promised to have the dress shipped before the July 30th wedding.

A seamstress under contract with Alfred Angelo is promising to get all of the unfinished dresses done and to have them shipped out. Levi Wright, the seamstress’ husband had encouraging words for the worried customers.

“We still have probably 22 or 23 dresses for brides who already paid for altercations through Alfred Angelo,” Wright explained. “So as a result, we gotta make sure their day is gonna be alright.”

Alfred Angelo also has another store in Monroeville.