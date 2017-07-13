Chef Bill Fuller: Casbah Roasted Garlic Cream

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chef Bill Fuller, of the Big Burrito Group, stops by with a great recipe to make the most of your fresh garlic!

Casbah Roasted Garlic Cream with Black Olive Tapenade

Great sharing dish. This was a Casbah original, first served in 1995. Eventually, we lost interest and let it disappear into the past. Recently resurrected, it has been very popular as an introductory course for dinner.

Ingredients:

2 C. Heavy cream

½ C. Roasted Garlic

The barest grating of nutmeg – less than 1/8 tsp.

1 tsp. Chopped fresh thyme

Salt and pepper

Black Olive Tapenade

Fresh baguette

Directions:

1. Reduce cream to ¾ of the original volume.

2. Add roasted garlic and nutmeg.

3. Reduce by an additional quarter.

4. Stir in thyme and adjust seasonings.

5. Ladle into shallow gratin dish(es) and allow to cool. May be made to this point (and refrigerated) a day ahead.

6. Place gratin dish under the broiler and allow to brown.

7. Top with a dollop of Black Olive Tapenade. Serve with sliced baguette.

Roasted Garlic

Ingredients:

2 ea. Heads garlic, broken into cloves but unpeeled.

1 C. Inexpensive olive oil

Directions:

1. Place the cloves in a small heavy pot and cover with the oil.

2. Bring to a simmer over low to medium heat. Caution!! Garlic cloves can pop if heated too quickly!!

3. When oil begins to bubble, reduce heat and allow the garlic to cook for two minutes.

4. Remove the pan from the heat and allow the mixture to cool. Strain the garlic through a fine strainer and reserve the oil.

5. Gently peel garlic cloves.

Black Olive Tapenade

Ingredients:

1 C. Pitted Kalamata olives, rinsed and well drained

1 Tbs.Chopped fresh garlic

Zest and juice of 1 oranges

1 Tbs. Fresh thyme, chopped

¼ C. Italian parsley, roughly chopped

¼ C. extra virgin olive oil (I prefer a spicy, grassy oil.)

Salt and pepper

Directions:

1. Pulse all ingredients except oil in food processor. Do not puree!!

2. Drizzle in oil while pulsing to a medium consistency. Adjust seasonings.