AP Source: Man Killed 4 Pennsylvania Men Separately, Burned Bodies

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A person with first-hand knowledge of a man’s confession to murdering four missing Pennsylvania men says the man killed them separately after selling them marijuana and then burned their bodies at his family’s farm.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss details of the case. The person says a co-conspirator was involved in three of the killings.

The details were provided after one of Cosmo DiNardo’s lawyers said Thursday that DiNardo had confessed to murdering the missing men, including a Maryland college student.

Authorities have identified one body. They’re working to identify other remains found in the same grave.

DiNardo and his parents met with authorities at a courthouse for several hours Thursday. As DiNardo was led away in handcuffs, he said, “I’m sorry.”

Authorities found the body of one of the men, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, buried at a farm in Solebury Township farm. The other men missing are 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick. Patrick went to college in Maryland.

Lang says prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in return for DiNardo’s cooperation. There has been no immediate comment from prosecutors.

