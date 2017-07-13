Facebook Post Leads Police To Neglected Man

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A local man’s Facebook post got a lot of attention from people all over the world.

Jeff Morrow’s post read: “Help me…I’m being held against my will by my son. He’s mistreating me. I had my leg taken off and I can’t move. I’m sitting here in my own urine…call the cops…”

The post would go on to list an address in New Castle where police found the victim lying in a hospital bed in the dining room of the residence. He was in horrible condition.

“There was feces everywhere,” chief of New Castle Police Robert Salem explained. “There was fly strips hanging…flies all over him. A lot of dead bugs around. I guess the smell was pretty bad.”

Authorities say Morrow was covered in a dirty sheet. His leg had been amputated below the knee and the dressing looked as though it was not changed in days. Lying in his own waste, Morrrow also had bed sores.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Officers described the house as one of the worst they have ever seen. They charged Morrow’s son 25-year-old James Heffelfinger for neglect and recklessly endangering another person. Heffelfinger was getting paid by an agency to take care of his dad.

After the victim was removed from the house, New Castle Police were contacted by a man in Scotland who had seen the Facebook post and wanted to help.