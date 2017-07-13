Suspect Accused Of Stealing Truck, Dragging Good Samaritan Arrested

WEST FINLEY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State Police say they have made an arrest in connection with the dragging of a Good Samaritan who pulled over to help a crash victim on Interstate 79 in Carnegie.

Troopers in Washington County have arrested Ivan Sadler after finding him in possession of a stolen vehicle in West Finley Township.

Investigators say Sadler is accused in a string of burglaries and thefts in multiple counties over the last week.

One of those cases happened early last Sunday. That’s when, police say, Sadler allegedly stole Claysville resident Todd Krut’s pickup truck. Krut pulled over to help on I-79 near the Carnegie exit after Sadler allegedly crashed into a guard rail.

He then jumped into Krut’s pickup and took off, dragging him about 100 feet before Krut fell off the vehicle. Krut suffered extensive injuries, including two broken feet and brush burns over most of his body.

Police eventually found Krut’s truck in Ingram Borough.

Sadler is being held in jail on an outstanding parole warrant. Additional charges are set to be filed.

