Cops: Prostitute Let Men Pay Her To Touch 7-Year-Old Girl Sexually

GREENSBURG (KDKA/AP) — A Westmoreland County woman has been charged with both prostituting herself, and also allowing customers to alegedly touch a 7-year-old girl in her care for money.

Greensburg Police say Rebecca Shadle has been arrested and charged with multiple counts, including trafficking in minors, aggravated indecent assault of a child, sexual explotation of children, corruption of minors, endangering children and criminal conspiracy.

The Tribune-Review first reported Shadle, 38, was jailed after she was arraigned on the charges, which date back to September 2014. Police charged her after receiving a tip through ChildLine, the state’s anonymous abuse hotline, and interviewing the girl.

Police say Shadle also acknowledged being a prostitute and letting two men inappropriately touch the girl. One of those men, 49-year-old Brian Spillar, also of Greensburg. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Spillar.

Shadle told police Spillar paid her $60 to sexually touch the girl and her underwear.

He is facing charges of aggravated indecent assault of a child, patronizing a victim of sexual servitude and corruption of minors

Online court records don’t list attorneys for either defendant.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Greensburg Police at 724-834-3800.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)