Kennywood Hosts Wrestling Tournament

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Hundreds of wrestlers hit the mats and the rides at Kennywood Park.

Kennywood turned the tables, or flipped the mats, on the longtime custom or traditionally wrestling in the gym.

School age kids were hitting the mats in earnest at the Kennywood Pavilion. Young athletes from all over the country took part in the park’s brand new summer tournament, “Pins in the Park.”

Kennywood spokesman Nick Paradise was pleased with the turnout that brought over 1,000 parents and fans.

“We’ve had some interest in athletic competitions from time to time, and so it just seemed like a natural great opportunity,” Paradise said. “The response has been tremendous, with over 400 kids for the first year. So that’s a big success for us. We’re happy with it.”

The tournament was a chance to get a leg upon their wrestling season competition while also getting to enjoy the rides and park atmosphere.

“You get to get better, when all the kids are sitting at home,” wrestler Gabe Giampetro said. “You’re winning tournaments. So this is a time to get better and everything.”