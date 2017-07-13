FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Pittsburgh Zoo’s Baby Elephant To Join Herd

July 13, 2017 5:18 PM
Filed Under: Baby Elephant, Pittsburgh Zoo

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Zoo’s baby elephant is ready for her next big milestone.

The calf will now spend time with the entire elephant herd from 9:00-11:00 every morning starting July 14th. Visitors will still be able to see her in the indoor family room from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The elephant was born a month early, and weighed only 184 pounds when born, which is 52 pounds below the normal median birth weight.

The calf is reportedly very curious and loves to investigate as she takes daily walks through the barn for exercise.

The Pittsburgh Zoo wants to let visitors know that viewing the calf will be contingent on how she is feeling or what she is doing that day. The zoo suggests checking their website here, to see when she will be available on a particular day.

