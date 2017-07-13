Remains Found In Cold Case Involving Saxonburg Police Chief

NORTH DARTMOUTH, Ma. (KDKA) – The search could finally be over for the man suspected of killing Saxonburg Police Chief Gregory Adams back in 1980.

Investigators spent the day digging in the back yard of Donald Webb’s ex-wife in Massachusetts where they found what is believed to be human remains.

“What appear to be human remains have been discovered,” said District Attorney Thomas Quinn. “We’ll see if they’ll be identified and that process will take place over the next several days.”

The remains might be Donald Webb, who is a long time fugitive wanted for the murder of Adams. Webb shot and killed Adams in December of 1980 in what started as a traffic stop.

Current Saxonburg Police Chief Joe Beachen was on scene of the discovery.

“It’s the biggest question mark in our town’s history, so we’re hopeful we’ll see what happens in the next short time here,” Chief Beachem said.

Last month, the Post-Gazette reported that a secret room had been found inside Webb’s ex-wife’s home. A cane was reportedly found in that room, and it is believed Chief Adams was able to shoot Webb in the leg.

An autopsy will be done to try identify the remains and also figure out how the person died.

If it’s not Webb, and he’s still alive, he’d be 85 years old.

The murder of Chief Adams is the longest running cold-case involving a police chief in the country.