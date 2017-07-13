Adorable Kitten Named ‘Twerk’ Goes Viral, Gets Adopted

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – No this is not an animated GIF, this is Twerk the kitten, a shelter pet brought into Pittsburgh’s Humane Animal Rescue for adoption.
Twerk is a three-month old kitten who was brought to the East End shelter earlier this month because her previous owner was moving.
The shelter says she suffers from Cerebellum Hypoplasia, a neurological disorder that results in involuntary movements and shakes.
Shelter workers say Twerk is obviously an adept dancer and quite content with life.
In fact Thursday afternoon Twerk was adopted!
Twerk now has a new mom and a new home.