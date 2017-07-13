Washington Co. Razing Partially Collapsed Building As Rescued Woman Remains Hospitalized

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – A woman who was trapped for more than nine hours when her dilapidated apartment building in Washington County partially collapsed is recovering after surgery.

Matthew Angelone says his 38-year-old sister, Megan Angelone, had surgery at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital after crews pulled her from the building that collapsed early Wednesday on North Main Street in Washington.

He said Megan couldn’t stand on her legs when she was removed from the building and doctors had to operate to relieve pressure.

Megan had just moved into her fourth floor apartment about two weeks ago.

Matthew said he’s grateful for all the people who helped his sister during the collapse, but devastated because she lost everything.

“They have to cut her to relieve pressure from her legs. If it was any longer, she would’ve lost her legs,” Matthew said. “My sister is going to come out of hospital not having a stitch of clothes, a pair of shoes, eyeglasses, phone, everything, lost everything.”

Matthew says his sister’s boyfriend was also in the building when it collapsed. He said he was taken to Washington Hospital with minor injuries. He said his sister has two children. They weren’t there at the time of the collapse.

City officials got an emergency court order to raze the building Thursday.

City code inspectors in March cited building owner and contractor Mark Russo for a crack in the building’s wall. But Russo says that was repaired and that he can’t explain why the building collapsed.

Angelone’s condition couldn’t immediately be determined Thursday.

Two other residents were injured and treated Wednesday. Officials say as many as five other people were left homeless in the collapse.

