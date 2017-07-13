Toddler Hospitalized After Falling From Window In West Newton

WEST NEWTON (KDKA) — A toddler is in the hospital after falling out of a window this afternoon in Westmoreland County.
The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 400 block of East Main Street in West Newton.
According to emergency dispatchers, the child fell at least two stories and was taken by medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital.
There’s no word on the child’s condition.
Stay with KDKA for a full report on this developing story.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter