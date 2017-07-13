FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Toddler Hospitalized After Falling From Window In West Newton

July 13, 2017 2:33 PM By Ross Guidotti
Filed Under: Ross Guidotti, West Newton, Westmoreland County

WEST NEWTON (KDKA) — A toddler is in the hospital after falling out of a window this afternoon in Westmoreland County.

The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 400 block of East Main Street in West Newton.

According to emergency dispatchers, the child fell at least two stories and was taken by medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital.

There’s no word on the child’s condition.

Stay with KDKA for a full report on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

More from Ross Guidotti
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch