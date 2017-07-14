Defendant In Taped Punching Of Disabled Man Charged Again

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man accused of a videotaped attack on a man with cerebral palsy is now also facing charges he hid from authorities in a hotel room rented under another name.
Prosecutors said Friday they’ve charged 29-year-old Barry Baker Jr., of Georgetown, Delaware, with flight to avoid apprehension during a two-week manhunt.
Baker also faces charges he sucker-punched a man outside a West Chester, Pennsylvania, convenience store in May. It’s not clear if he has a defense lawyer.
His fiancee, 48-year-old Denise Ranae Schmidt, is accused of helping Baker hide out by renting a hotel room in Exton under a friend’s name.
Her lawyer, Tom Ramsay, says Schmidt was in “a difficult position,” trying to help Baker and police, an effort he said “did not prove fruitful.”
