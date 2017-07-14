Officer Transported To Hospital After East Liberty Crash

EAST LIBERTY (KDKA) — A police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash in East Liberty on Friday afternoon.
The two-vehicle crash happened just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of East Liberty Boulevard and North Negley Avenue.
One of the vehicles involved was a police SUV.
Police officials confirmed that an officer was transported to the hospital. The extent of the officer’s injuries in unknown.
The cause of the crash has not yet been released.
