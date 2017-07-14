WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference
SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Officer Transported To Hospital After East Liberty Crash

July 14, 2017 10:19 PM
Filed Under: Car Crash, East Liberty

EAST LIBERTY (KDKA) — A police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash in East Liberty on Friday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash happened just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of East Liberty Boulevard and North Negley Avenue.

One of the vehicles involved was a police SUV.

Police officials confirmed that an officer was transported to the hospital. The extent of the officer’s injuries in unknown.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch