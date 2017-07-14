Fecal Matter Found On Beaver County Football Field

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – Authorities say tests confirm a football field in Beaver County has fecal matter on it.

The Blackhawk School District says an environmental health and safety study found evidence of fecal bacteria on the football field of the Northwestern Primary School.

The study included examination of the football field’s playing surface as well as subsurface soil samples.

The district says the school’s sewage leach bed is more than 50-years-old and is located under the football field.

The district says ten of the 24 samples collected from the football field came back positive for fecal coliforms.

No E.coli was detected in any of the samples.

The district issued a statement on their website saying:



“Out of an abundance of caution, the football field at Northwestern Primary School will be closed to the public and no future games or activities will take place on the field until further notice.”

Officials say the school board is developing contingency plans for high school athletic events that normally take place on the Northwestern football field in the event that a new athletics facility under construction at the Blackhawks High school is not ready in time for fall sports.