STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference
SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Fecal Matter Found On Beaver County Football Field

July 14, 2017 2:12 PM By Brenda Waters
Filed Under: Blackhawk School District, Brenda Waters, Fecal Matter, Football Field, Northwestern Primary School

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – Authorities say tests confirm a football field in Beaver County has fecal matter on it.

The Blackhawk School District says an environmental health and safety study found evidence of fecal bacteria on the football field of the Northwestern Primary School.

The study included examination of the football field’s playing surface as well as subsurface soil samples.

The district says the school’s sewage leach bed is more than 50-years-old and is located under the football field.

The district says ten of the 24 samples collected from the football field came back positive for fecal coliforms.

No E.coli was detected in any of the samples.

The district issued a statement on their website saying:

“Out of an abundance of caution, the football field at Northwestern Primary School will be closed to the public and no future games or activities will take place on the field until further notice.”

Officials say the school board is developing contingency plans for high school athletic events that normally take place on the Northwestern football field in the event that a new athletics facility under construction at the Blackhawks High school is not ready in time for fall sports.

More from Brenda Waters
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch