Report: Martavis Bryant Wants To Have ‘Man To Man’ Conversation With Ben Roethlisberger

Ryan Mayer

Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant missed the entire 2016 season due to violation of the league’s banned substances policy. This came after the young wideout had missed the first four games of the 2015 season for the exact same reason. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was none too pleased by this development and he let his frustrations be known to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in an interview.

Bryant didn’t take kindly to those remarks and told ESPN’s Dan Graziano that he would like to have a conversation with the quarterback “man to man”.

“I feel like we need to,” Bryant told ESPN on Thursday during a break from his offseason workouts here in the 109-degree Nevada desert heat. “We should have a man-to-man. Because some of the things he put out there about me, I kind of didn’t agree with how he did it. So I want to sit down and hear his own opinion, man-to-man, about why he did that.”

Bryant went on to say that he was “going through some stuff” last year when he get suspended and that he hopes that he will be able to have a conversation with Big Ben before the season begins, though they haven’t had one yet.

When he’s been on the field, Bryant has shown a penchant for making explosive plays, averaging 17.3 yards per reception in his young career. Over 21 games with the team, he’s caught 76 balls for 1,314 yards and 14 touchdowns.