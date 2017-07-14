Victim Of Washington Co. Building Collapse Undergoes More Surgery

STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference
July 14, 2017 8:24 PM By Kym Gable
Filed Under: Building Collapse, Kym Gable, Megan Angelone, Washington, Washington County

WASHINGTON (KDKA) — The victim in Wednesday’s terrifying building collapse in the city of Washington underwent more surgery Friday.

Her mother tells KDKA the procedure at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital was aimed at reducing swelling in Megan Angelone’s legs, which continues to be a problem.

Meanwhile, Washington’s director of public safety, Monda Williams, tells KDKA’s Kym Gable demolition on the Main Street structure will begin on Monday.

Thirty-eight-year-old Angelone was pinned beneath a refrigerator and two stories of debris for more than 9 hours.

Williams also says the property owner will go before a judge on Tuesday. That’s the original court date set after code enforcement officials warned Mark Russo about the condition of the apartment building.

