Oregon Mom Arrested For Using Car To Tow Kids In Wagon

July 14, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: Oregon

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (KDKA/AP) – An Oregon mother has been accused of endangering her two young children by towing them behind her car in a little red wagon.

Springfield police said 27-year-old Alana Donahue was arrested Wednesday night after at least four motorists reported seeing the car pulling the plastic wagon.

Drivers said the woman waved at vehicles to pass as she slowly drove in circles in a roundabout.

Lt. Scott McKee tells The Register-Guard that the woman told officers she just wanted to show the kids a good time, and didn’t understand the problem.

She eventually stopped and put the wagon inside the Taurus and allegedly told one driver to “be an adult about it,” the paper reported.

Officers say she was not intoxicated.

