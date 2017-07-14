Oregon Mom Arrested For Using Car To Tow Kids In Wagon

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (KDKA/AP) – An Oregon mother has been accused of endangering her two young children by towing them behind her car in a little red wagon.

Springfield police said 27-year-old Alana Donahue was arrested Wednesday night after at least four motorists reported seeing the car pulling the plastic wagon.

Drivers said the woman waved at vehicles to pass as she slowly drove in circles in a roundabout.

Lt. Scott McKee tells The Register-Guard that the woman told officers she just wanted to show the kids a good time, and didn’t understand the problem.

She eventually stopped and put the wagon inside the Taurus and allegedly told one driver to “be an adult about it,” the paper reported.

Officers say she was not intoxicated.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)