Report: Police Find Man Asleep In Home He Allegedly Burglarized

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Police didn’t have to go very far to find the man who allegedly burglarized a New Kensington home Tuesday; the suspect was asleep in the home’s bedroom.
Twenty-one-year-old Davi Javier Roman is in the Westmoreland County Prison, facing charges of possessing a firearm with an altered serial number, receiving stolen property and burglary.
According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the homeowners saw that things were out of place and called the police. When officers arrived, they found Roman asleep on a bed.
The Tribune-Review reports that police found a loaded pistol, a small amount of marijuana, cash and a cellphone on the bed next to Roman. Roman was also wearing the homeowner’s gold watch.
