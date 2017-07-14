WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Authorities: Texting Driver Strikes, Kills 2 Teen Girls

July 14, 2017 3:23 PM
AKRON, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say an Ohio woman was texting on her phone when she struck and killed two 14-year-old girls with her car.

Twenty-four-year-old New Franklin resident Natasha Boggs was arrested and jailed Friday. She’s charged with voluntary manslaughter, vehicular homicide, driving while texting and other offenses.

Court records don’t indicate if she has an attorney.

Boggs is accused of hitting three teens in Coventry Township in May, killing Taylor Galloway, of Akron, and Amber Thoma, of Coventry Township. A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured. Coventry Township is about 9 miles south of Akron.

Authorities say the teens were walking on the right side of the road around 4:45 p.m. when Boggs’ car drifted over the white “fog line” and struck the teens.

