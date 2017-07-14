Oregon Highway Covered In Slime Eels

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Like something out of a horror movie, an Oregon highway was covered in eels.

Oregon State Police say a truck hauling 7,500 pounds of slime eels overturned on Highway 101 sending eels flying across the highway.

The eels caused a huge mess on the roadway and left some cars slimed.

Troopers say the truck failed to stop when advised by an Oregon DOT worker.

The heavy weight of the truck caused it to flip over which sent one a container of the eels into the southbound lanes of the highway.

That container of eels ended up causing another crash.

In this heat… what is this going to start smelling like in the next few days?😳 pic.twitter.com/3FqSwXeSMP — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) July 13, 2017

“Cleanup on aisle 101,” Oregon State Police tweeted. “In this heat… what is this going to start smelling like in the next few day.”

A bulldozer had to be called in to help clean up the mess.

The shipment was headed to South Korea as the eels are a delicacy.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said, “The slime is a protein based mucous produced by glands along each side of the eel’s body that forms the slime when mixed with water.”