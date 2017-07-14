FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Overnight Storms Trigger Flash Flooding In Indiana County

July 14, 2017 4:33 AM
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — Heavy rain from storms early Friday morning triggered flash flooding in Indiana County.

A Flash Flood Warning was in effect until 8:45 a.m. for central Indiana County.

The National Weather Service said emergency management officials reported multiple flooded roadways and several hundred flooded basements shortly after 5 a.m. Emergency officials told KDKA-TV they had received 30-40 reports of flooded basements in Indiana Borough and White Township, with water as deep as four feet in some of those homes.

In southern Indiana County, the National Weather Service said radar estimates showed up to three and a half inches of rain had fallen over drainage basins that feed Blacklick Creek.

Indiana County Emergency Management were responding to multiple reports of flooded homes in Indiana Borough and White Township. Also, a water rescue was underway on Old Route 119 in West Wheatfield Township around 3:45 a.m.

A Flash Flood Watch for Fayette County, Fayette Ridges, and Greene County is in effect through Friday evening.

