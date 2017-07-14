WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Geomagnetic Storm Watch Issued, Northeast Could Be In For Northern Lights Show

July 14, 2017 5:21 PM
Filed Under: Aurora, Northern Lights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Get ready, parts of the Northeast may get quite the show Sunday night into Monday.

In fact, a “Geomagnetic Storm Watch” has been issued for July 16-17.

Earlier on Friday a huge sunspot (AR2665 if you are scoring at home) erupted on the surface of our sun. An enormous solar flare (explosion) lasting for more than two hours ejected from the area. This explosion produced what scientists call a “coronal mass ejection (CME)” and it is headed straight for our planet.

When this mass arrives on Sunday, it will likely spark geomagnetic storms and brilliant auroras for the high latitudes.

Pennsylvania is right on the edge of possible auroras.

possibleauroras Geomagnetic Storm Watch Issued, Northeast Could Be In For Northern Lights Show

Photo Credit: NOAA

Be sure to continue checking NOAA’s website to see if the path changes over the next couple of days.

