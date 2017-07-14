WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
VIDEO: Pirates Fan Catches Cardinals Home Run Ball, Hurls It Into The River

July 14, 2017 10:11 PM
Filed Under: Jedd Gyorko, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Most fans are excited to snag a home run ball, but one Pirates fan didn’t exactly cherish his catch.

The Pirates took on the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on Friday evening.

As the Cardinals’ Jedd Gyorko hit a two-run homer in the first inning, the baseball soared into the crowd and a man decked out in Pirates gear with a baseball mitt leaned over and caught the it.

Clearly unhappy with the Cardinals’ early lead, the Pirates fan then hurled the baseball out of the stadium, sending it into the river.

But that Pirates fan must have gone home in a better mood; the Pirates ended up being the Cardinals 5-2.

