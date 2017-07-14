Widow Of Slain Police Chief: ‘I Would Punch Her For What She Put My Family Through’

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — The widow of the Saxonburg Police Chief who was shot and killed 36 years ago is speaking out Friday.

The FBI has revealed that a body found buried in a backyard in Massachusetts is that of the man wanted in the killing.

While his widow finally has some answers, she’s angry with the fugitive’s ex-wife for keeping his whereabouts a secret for all these years. Lillian Webb agreed to show investigators where the body was buried in exchange for not being prosecuted.

It was a mystery in Saxonburg for nearly 40 years. Where was the fugitive wanted in the killing of Police Chief Gregory Adams?

But the answer has Adams’ widow stunned.

“I was totally floored because, I’m sorry, you don’t bury somebody in your backyard and not tell anybody,” Mary Ann Adams Jones said.

It was 1980 when authorities believe Donald Webb, a jewel thief with ties to organized crime, shot and killed Chief Adams during a traffic stop. After all these years, Webb’s remains have been found in the backyard of his ex-wife’s home in Massachusetts.

“I’m just, just so angry with this Lillian Webb right now. I don’t know what to say. I’m just so angry,” Adams Jones said. “I don’t care if she’s an 80-year-old woman. I would punch her for what she put my family through.”

An attorney for the chief’s family explained what was found inside Lillian Webb’s home.

“They came to learn that there was a secret room in the Webb house. The room was accessed through a closet,” attorney Tom King III said.

“I mean, hiding him while he’s alive and then burying him in the backyard when he dies? Seriously?” Adams Jones said. “Thank god I’m not her. God, why did you let her do that?”

The FBI says it appears Webb died 17 years ago. It’s not clear how, but it doesn’t appear to be from anything violent.

Lillian Webb finally led police to the body in exchange for immunity. And as for the suggestion Webb might actually ask for reward money…

“When I heard that she was asking for, you know, maybe she should get a reward… I’m thinking no. She’s the one that hid this man and knew where he was, knew that he died, knew that she buried him,” Adams Jones said. “Why the hell should she get any money for it?”

While she’s grateful to law enforcement for never giving up, she says this really does not bring about closure.

“No. No. The man got away with murder,” Adams Jones said.

She says it’s been extremely difficult to raise two sons without their father.

She had filed a wrongful death suit against Lillian Webb, but dropped that to get her to reveal the location of the body.

Saxonburg will have a moment to honor Chief Adams as it celebrates its 185th anniversary Saturday.

