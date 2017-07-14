Stand-Up Pedal Boards Offer New Way To Enjoy The Three Rivers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s a new way to enjoy the three rivers.

It’s sort of like kayaking and paddle-boarding, but instead of using your arms, you use your legs.

It’s called the stand-up pedal board.

“It’s really hard not to get a smile on your face when you get out and pedal on one of these,” Tres Rios Sports owner Rob Hainan said.

You hold onto the handlebar and pedal like an elliptical machine.

Hainan says the pedal board inventor figured out finds under the board could stabilize and propel it.

“Penguins seem to do very good underwater, so he copied it and this is the result,” he said.

It’s surprisingly stable and simple to steer.

Hainan says the pedal board is for just about anyone. He’s had people from age 75 to his 9-year-old daughter enjoy it.

But if that’s not your speed, there’s the pedal kayak. It’s like a traditional kayak, but instead of paddling, you push your feet like a stair-stepper.

“It’s very stable, very intuitive,” Hainan said. “It would be the thing I would recommend for someone for their first time out.”

You can pedal for a workout or take it leisurely, experiencing Pittsburgh from a whole new vantage point.

The stand-up pedal boards and pedal kayaks are $26 an hour, and they’re open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

