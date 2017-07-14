Steelers Make Forbes List Of Most Valuable Sports Teams

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – No sports league is as profitable as the NFL, and it shows as Forbes released their list of the most valuable sports teams.

After being number one the past three years, the Real Madrid soccer team was passed by the Dallas Cowboys.

Forbes says the Cowboys are now the world’s most valuable sports team in 2017.

The Cowboys are worth an estimated 4.2 billion.

The New York Yankees moved up to number two on the list, coming in at 3.7 billion.

Manchester United, Barcelona, and Real Madrid make up the rest of the top five.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made an 18% jump on the list, coming in at number 28.

The Steelers are reportedly worth an estimated 2.25 billion.

Forbes says no NHL , F1 or Nascar teams made it into the top 50.

