SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Steelers Make Forbes List Of Most Valuable Sports Teams

July 14, 2017 11:35 AM
Filed Under: Forbes, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – No sports league is as profitable as the NFL, and it shows as Forbes released their list of the most valuable sports teams.

After being number one the past three years, the Real Madrid soccer team was passed by the Dallas Cowboys.

Forbes says the Cowboys are now the world’s most valuable sports team in 2017.

The Cowboys are worth an estimated 4.2 billion.

The New York Yankees moved up to number two on the list, coming in at 3.7 billion.

Manchester United, Barcelona, and Real Madrid make up the rest of the top five.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made an 18% jump on the list, coming in at number 28.

The Steelers are reportedly worth an estimated 2.25 billion.

Forbes says no NHL , F1 or Nascar teams made it into the top 50.

To see the rest of the results, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch