Furry Tails: Jeff & James Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Jeff

Animal Friends

This laid back guy is Jeff! He’s a sweetheart of a bunny with a great personality! If you’re looking to add a bunny to your home, he might just be the guy for you!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Jeff is a fun 1-year-old white New Zealand mix who is ready for the comfort of a loving home. He came to Animal Friends after being found as a stray so unfortunately we do not know Jeff’s whole story. A few things that we have learned about Jeff’s life before Animal Friends is that he had not met other rabbits until coming to our BunRuns. Though he was nervous at first with rabbits, he is slowly making friends and enjoying his time with them more and more. We also know that Jeff was never handled before so he is still working on feeling comfortable being picked up. This sweet and silly boy just needs the right person to take the time to build trust with him. Being a young rabbit, Jeff is a curious boy who enjoys exploring new territories, playing with toys and loves digging. If you are looking for a friendly boy who deserves a home of his very own, come meet Jeff today!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

James

Orphans of the Storm

James is a real sweetheart of a gentleman! But even with that great personality, he’s been waiting too long to find a loving forever home. He would make a perfect addition for anyone thinking of adopting a cat!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

James came to the shelter with 10 siblings and no mom in May of 2015. He was about 10-months-old. James can be afraid of new things but is very independent. James is a real sweetheart when he warms up to you. He likes to be petted and loved while laying and sleeping in bed with his foster parents. James gets along with all the other cats, kittens and 2 large dogs. He is also house trained. Please consider giving James a forever home — at last! For more info or to meet James, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning. Hope to see you soon!

To find out more about how to adopt James, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Pittsburgh Today Live Pet of the Week: PEARL Parrot Rescue

