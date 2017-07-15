STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference
Millions Of Pounds Of Hot Dogs Recalled Due To Bone Fragments

July 15, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: Recall, Recalls

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 7 million pounds of hot dog products are being recalled because they may contain bone fragments.

Beef and pork hot dog and sausage products from Marathon Enterprises Inc. are affected by the recall.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service received complaints that pieces of bone were found in the products. One minor oral injury was reported.

sabrett hot dog recall Millions Of Pounds Of Hot Dogs Recalled Due To Bone Fragments

(Photo Credit: FSIS)

More than a dozen Sabrett frankfurter products are being recalled. Click here to view a full list from the FSIS website.

Anyone who purchased a recalled product should throw it away or return it to the store.

