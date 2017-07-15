Millions Of Pounds Of Hot Dogs Recalled Due To Bone Fragments

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 7 million pounds of hot dog products are being recalled because they may contain bone fragments.
Beef and pork hot dog and sausage products from Marathon Enterprises Inc. are affected by the recall.
The Food Safety and Inspection Service received complaints that pieces of bone were found in the products. One minor oral injury was reported.
More than a dozen Sabrett frankfurter products are being recalled. Click here to view a full list from the FSIS website.
Anyone who purchased a recalled product should throw it away or return it to the store.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter