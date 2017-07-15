One-Month-Old Giraffe Dies At Maryland Zoo

BALTIMORE (KDKA) — A one-month-old giraffe at the Maryland Zoo died Saturday.

Baltimore’s CBS station WJZ says that the giraffe, named Julius, was born on June 15, but had trouble nursing, and was having trouble gaining weight and developing antibodies.

Julius had to have two blood plasma transfusions last weekend and was receiving 24-hour intensive care.

WJZ reports the giraffe was receiving a life-supporting solution through an IV, but despite the zoo’s best efforts, his condition did not improve, and they made the decision to euthanize Julius just one month after he was born.

In a Facebook post, zoo officials said, “Since Julius’ birth and the beginning of his battle, we knew his chances of survival were limited, but that never stopped the team from stepping up to provide him every care and comfort, and exhausting all treatment options.”

Zoo officials said goodbye to Julius in a post on the zoo’s website.

