STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference
SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Ohio School Superintendents Plead Not Guilty In Sex Case

July 15, 2017 2:57 PM
Filed Under: Bellefontaine, Child Sexual Assault, Heather O'Donnell, Ohio, Patrick O'Donnell

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (AP) – Two Ohio school superintendents who are married to each other have pleaded not guilty to charges related to the alleged sexual assault of a girl under the age of 13.

Fifty-two-year-old Patrick O’Donnell and 46-year-old Heather O’Donnell, both of Lewistown, appeared Friday in central Ohio’s Logan County. Both were freed on bond.

Patrick O’Donnell, superintendent of the Indian Lake Local Schools, has been indicted on rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition charges. Heather O’Donnell is charged with child endangering. She’s superintendent of Midwest Regional Education Services Center in Bellefontaine.

A court affidavit says the girl alleged Patrick O’Donnell touched her inappropriately while his wife failed to report the allegations to police.

A message was left Saturday with Patrick O’Donnell’s attorney. It’s unclear who represents his wife.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch