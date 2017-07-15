Man Facing 16 Years In Jail For Torturing, Killing Cats

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KDKA) — A California man is facing 16 years in jail for torturing and killing cats.

The Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that 26-year-old Robert Farmer received the maximum sentence for killing and torturing a number of cats in a San Jose neighborhood.

According to a release, investigators found the bodies of four cats, but they believe Farmer may have killed as many as 16 cats. All four cats had Farmer’s DNA under their nails, and there was evidence of sexual assault found on the body of a dead cat found in Farmer’s car. Cat collars, fur and numerous bloodstains were also found in the car.

Authorities say Farmer abducted the cats from a neighborhood over the course of two months in fall 2015. Late last year, Farmer pleaded guilty to 20 counts of felony animal cruelty and several other charges.

In addition to jailtime, a judge also ordered Farmer to stay away from the neighborhood where he abducted the cats, and Farmer is not allowed to own or care for any animal for 10 years.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter