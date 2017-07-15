Seven Siblings Separated By Foster Homes Adopted By One Couple

MARIANNA, Fla. (KDKA) — Officials thought that seven siblings in foster care would need to be adopted by multiple families, but thanks to one couple, the family is staying together.

CBS affiliate WECP-TV says last November, Dashoan and Sofia Olds saw a story on TV last about the seven siblings, ages 12 and under, who were dived up between several foster families.

WECP-TV says the couple had always thought about adoption, and when they saw the story, “it was a done deal.”

“We looked at each other and said, we’ve got to do this. It’s time,” Dashoan told WECP-TV. “There’s no maybe, we have to do this.”

Blair Bell, an official with the Children’s Home Society, said she was told she should have the siblings adopted separately because “finding a home for seven children would be impossible.”

Thanks to the Dashoan and Sofia, the siblings will grow up under the same roof as one big forever family.

