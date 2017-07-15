STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference
SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Seven Siblings Separated By Foster Homes Adopted By One Couple

July 15, 2017 4:41 PM
Filed Under: Adoption, Florida

MARIANNA, Fla. (KDKA) — Officials thought that seven siblings in foster care would need to be adopted by multiple families, but thanks to one couple, the family is staying together.

CBS affiliate WECP-TV says last November, Dashoan and Sofia Olds saw a story on TV last about the seven siblings, ages 12 and under, who were dived up between several foster families.

WECP-TV says the couple had always thought about adoption, and when they saw the story, “it was a done deal.”

“We looked at each other and said, we’ve got to do this. It’s time,” Dashoan told WECP-TV. “There’s no maybe, we have to do this.”

Blair Bell, an official with the Children’s Home Society, said she was told she should have the siblings adopted separately because “finding a home for seven children would be impossible.”

Thanks to the Dashoan and Sofia, the siblings will grow up under the same roof as one big forever family.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch