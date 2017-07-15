STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference
Funeral Arrangements For State Trooper Killed In Crash Announced

July 15, 2017 11:12 AM
Trooper Michael Stewart

LATROBE (KDKA) — Funeral arrangements for the state trooper who was killed in a car crash in Ligonier early Friday morning have been announced.

An obituary says family and friends of 26-year-old Trooper Michael P. Stewart, of Latrobe, will be received at the Lopatich Funeral Home on Weldon Street in Latrobe on Sunday and Monday.

The hours on Sunday are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday’s hours are 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Members of the Fraternal Order of Police will hold a memorial service at Lopatich Funeral Home on Monday at 7 p.m.

Stewart will be buried Tuesday at Unity Cemetery. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church on Ligonier Street.

Stewart was on routine patrol with his partner in Ligonier Township around 2:20 a.m. Friday when his police cruiser collided with a garbage truck. Stewart suffered major injuries and died at the scene.

State police continue to investigate the accident.

