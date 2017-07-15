Police: Man Killed Father, Burned Down His Home After Moving The Body

SUGAR CREEK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police say a man killed his father then moved the body and burned down the father’s Sugar Creek Township home earlier this week.

State police say 30-year-old George Edward Burdette III is accused of killing his father, 59-year-old George Edward Burdette, Jr.

According to a criminal complaint, state police were called to investigate a fire at a Burdette, Jr.’s mobile home in the 200-block of Little Road around 6 a.m. on July 12. The home and its contents were completely destroyed in the fire.

Police believed Burdette III and his girlfriend were also living at the home, but they were not there at the time of the fire. Police contacted Burdette III’s girlfriend, who said they were living at her mother’s home in Ford City. She and Burdette III arrived at the scene of the fire in a Dodge Neon registered to Burdette, Jr.

When they arrived at the scene, Burdette III told police he had not seen his father for a couple of days. State police told Burdette III to file a missing persons report on his father, but he never did.

The criminal complaint says no human remains were found at the burned home.

On July 13, Burdette, Jr.’s niece came to state police barracks to report Burdette, Jr. as a missing person. She was concerned because he had not posted on Facebook for several days.

Late Friday night, Burdette III’s girlfriend was interviewed at state police barracks about Burdette, Jr.’s whereabouts.

The criminal complaint says the girlfriend then told police that on July 11, Burdette III said he wanted to kill his father.

Between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. that night, Burdette III and his girlfriend went into Burdette, Jr.’s home, where Burdette, Jr. was on the couch.

The girlfriend told police Burdette III threw a cup of bleach in his father’s face, told him he didn’t appreciate him disrespecting his girlfriend, then started to hit him in the head with a wooden baseball bat. The girlfriend told police Burdette, Jr.’s head was split open.

The girlfriend said she placed a blanket over Burdette, Jr. after she believed he was dead. She and Burdette III then took sleeping pills and slept for several hours. After they woke up, they put Burdette, Jr.’s body into his Dodge Neon and drove to a wooded area where they left the body.

After they returned to the trailer, Burdette III set his father’s mattress on fire.

According to the criminal complaint, Burdette III’s girlfriend told police where they could find the body. State police found Burdette, Jr.’s body, wrapped in plastic, off Burns Hill Road around 3:40 a.m. Saturday.

Burdette III has been charged with criminal homicide.

