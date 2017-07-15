DA Says 2 Missing Western Pennsylvania Men Are Likely Dead

EBENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A western Pennsylvania prosecutor says two men reported missing since March are likely dead, though authorities can’t prove that.
Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan made those comments Friday in an interview with WJAC-TV in Johnstown.
State police have saidy 19-year-old Michael Staniszewski, of Duncansville, and 32-year-old James Edward Smith, were last seen March 26 at Smith’s home in Portage, Cambria County. The state police are investigating because Duncansville is in Somerset County.
But Callihan says investigators believe both men were in the Johnstown area that same night. A vehicle Staniszewski drove sometimes was found two days later along Route 985 in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County.
Another man has been charged with not telling police everything he knows about the men’s whereabouts, but isn’t cooperating and hasn’t been charged in their presumed deaths.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)