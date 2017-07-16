STATE TROOPER KILLED: Crash In Ligonier Township | Full State Police News Conference | Funeral Arrangements
July 16, 2017 3:12 PM
Filed Under: Car Crash, New Jersey

ELIZABETH, N.J. (KDKA) — Amazing photos show a car teetering on the edge of a freeway overpass after a crash.

The photos were posted on Facebook by the Linden Police Department, who was on the scene on Interstate 278 in New Jersey early Saturday morning.

linden police car crash 1 Amazing Photos: Car Ends Up On Freeway Overpass Edge After Crash

(Photo Credit: Linden Police Department/Facebook)

The photos show a car perfectly balanced on the edge of a freeway overpass.

linden police car crash 2 Amazing Photos: Car Ends Up On Freeway Overpass Edge After Crash

(Photo Credit: Linden Police Department/Facebook)

According to police, no injuries were reported.

No further details of the crash were released, so it’s unclear how exactly the car ended up in that position.

