Amazing Photos: Car Ends Up On Freeway Overpass Edge After Crash

ELIZABETH, N.J. (KDKA) — Amazing photos show a car teetering on the edge of a freeway overpass after a crash.
The photos were posted on Facebook by the Linden Police Department, who was on the scene on Interstate 278 in New Jersey early Saturday morning.
The photos show a car perfectly balanced on the edge of a freeway overpass.
According to police, no injuries were reported.
No further details of the crash were released, so it’s unclear how exactly the car ended up in that position.
